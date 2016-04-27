FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish banks well prepared for immediate Brexit risks -financial regulator
April 27, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Irish banks well prepared for immediate Brexit risks -financial regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Ireland’s banks, including those with significant exposure to the UK economy, are prepared for the immediate risks if Britain votes to leave the European Union, Ireland’s head of financial regulation said on Wednesday.

“If the UK electorate votes to exit, I think the immediate issue for our banks is to ensure that they are prepared for the market disruption, the liquidity disruption and that is something that is very clear in everyone’s mind. This is very much in place,” Cyril Roux told a news conference.

“The rest is more moving, adapting the business model so the supervisory engagement is going to continue in the coming months, whichever is the decision.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

