FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Ireland in "substantive talks" with firms looking to leave UK - c.bank governor
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 10 months ago

Ireland in "substantive talks" with firms looking to leave UK - c.bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ireland is having more "substantive discussions" with firms looking to leave Britain in the wake of the UK's vote to leave the European Union, its central bank governor Philip Lane said on Friday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said last month that the country would trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which starts a two year countdown to its exit, no later than the end of March next year.

"Now we have a date in March for the Article 50 process there are more substantive discussions," Lane said at a Reuters Newsmaker event.

"But it is still just discussions with many different types of entities about what might happen, as opposed to actual hardcore decisions." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and John Geddie; editing by Marc Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.