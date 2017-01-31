FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 7 months ago

Some firms have confirmed plans for Irish moves post-Brexit - Kenny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Some firms considering moving operations as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union have confirmed they wish to move to Ireland and will make formal announcements in due course, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Tuesday

Ireland is among a handful of countries competing to take jobs from Britain and its central bank has received 100 "hard enquiries" from London-based companies examining moves. Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters, a source familiar with the matter said last week.

"Ireland is very active in talking to interests in London who may wish to change location. It has been confirmed to me that particular companies wish to move to this country and in due course will make their decisions formally," Kenny told parliament. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)

