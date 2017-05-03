BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
DUBLIN May 3 Many financial firms based in London have yet to decide on where to move operations to as a result of Brexit so it is too early to say if different interpretations of regulatory rules will play a role, Ireland's central bank governor said on Tuesday.
The Irish government in March complained to the European Commission that rival centres were "offering a back door to the EU's single market" by allowing regulatory arbitrage, a reference to undercutting rivals with lax rules.
"My aim has been to make sure that regulatory issues do not play a role in these decisions. I think we'd have to wait for more decisions to get enough of a case load to work out whether that (regulatory arbitrage) is a substantive issue," Governor Philip Lane told a news conference. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.