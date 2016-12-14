FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain optimistic of EU help over Irish border- Brexit minister
December 14, 2016

Britain optimistic of EU help over Irish border- Brexit minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday he was optimistic that the European Union would be helpful in the government's quest not to have a "hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

"I'm optimistic that the European Union will be helpful to us on this. (EU Brexit negotiator) Michel Barnier, who's an old sparring partner of mine, is also very seized of this," Davis told lawmakers in a question-and-answer session. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)

