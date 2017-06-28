DUBLIN, June 28 Irish consumers could be forced
to pay higher prices for everyday items if Britain's exit from
the European Union leads to tariffs being imposed on goods
coming into the country, a government report said on Wednesday.
Ireland's export-focussed economy is considered the most
vulnerable among the EU's remaining members to Brexit due to its
close trade links with Britain, putting tens of thousands of
jobs and potential economic growth at risk.
Irish exporters are particularly concerned that a "hard
Brexit" -- where Britain would leave the EU's single market and
customs union -- will lead to a costly rise in tariffs,
paperwork and transit times.
However, in its annual national risk assessment report, the
government said that tariffs could also have a big knock on
effect on goods coming the other way given Irish firms reliance
on raw materials from Britain and the presence of so many major
British-based retail chains on the Irish high street.
"As the UK is one of Ireland's most important sources of
intermediate and consumption goods, the aforementioned concerns
(on tariffs) could increase import costs," a draft copy of the
report that was published on Wednesday said.
"In the energy sector, for example, Ireland imports around
88 percent of its total energy requirements, mainly through the
UK. This could have an inflationary impact, which would see
Irish consumers face higher product prices and the cost base for
Irish manufacturers rise."
British household names with a major presence in Ireland
include Tesco, the country's second largest supermarket
operator, Marks & Spencer, Debenhams and the
Sainsbury-owned general merchandise retailer Argos.
So far Brexit has had the opposite effect on prices with a
sharp fall in the value of sterling against the euro making
imports cheaper for those companies to help keep inflation at
near non-existent levels despite a rapid economic growth.
