Noonan "quietly hopeful" Irish economy won't be hit by post-Brexit UK-EU deal

DUBLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday he was “quietly hopeful” the country will not get a big shock from whatever setttlement Britain and the EU reach in the wake of last week’s vote to leave the bloc.

“So far the Irish economy has maintained its reputation internationally and we’re quietly hopeful we won’t get a major shock from the settlement,” Noonan told reporters.

“If there are adverse consequences for Ireland, and there well may be, it’s medium term but the extent of them will depend on what kind of settlement succeeds British membership and how the negotiations between the UK and EU progress.”