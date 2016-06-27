FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM Renzi says Brexit could be great opportunity for Europe
#Financials
June 27, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

Italy PM Renzi says Brexit could be great opportunity for Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 27 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that Britain’s vote to leave the European Union could be a great opportunity for the rest of the bloc to make long needed changes.

Renzi told the upper house Senate the EU must now focus “a bit more on social issues and a bit less on bureaucratic ones” and said it was important that not much time should be spent on deciding the technicalities of Britain’s exit.

He said the British referendum outcome strengthened the arguments for reform that Italy had often put forward to its partners, and these now had a greater chance of success.

“Allow me to say that Brexit can be a great opportunity for Europe,” Renzi said in an address to parliament before flying to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande later on Monday. (Reporting by Gavin Jones)

