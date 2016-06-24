FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Aso: to respond to yen rise if needed after Brexit vote
June 24, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Japan's Aso: to respond to yen rise if needed after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he would firmly respond to currency market movements if necessary to prevent "extremely nervous moves" from continuing, while closely watching movements with a sense of urgency.

Aso declined to comment when asked about the possibility of coordinated intervention in the currency markets and whether Japan had intervened to stem the yen's strength, after media reports said Britain had voted to leave the European Union.

Japan's policymakers are worried a Brexit vote could boost demand for the safe-haven yen and trigger an unwelcome rise in the Japanese currency that would hurt Japan's exports. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
