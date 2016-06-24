FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Aso: to coordinate with G7 in response to market moves after Brexit
June 24, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Japan's Aso: to coordinate with G7 in response to market moves after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed him to cooperate with the Bank of Japan and closely consult with Group of Seven partners, in responding to market moves following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Aso said excess volatility in currency markets was undesirable and he would firmly respond to market moves when necessary.

He declined to comment when asked about the possibility of Japan intervening in currency markets.

Aso was speaking to reporters after a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
