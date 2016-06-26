BOJ's Nakaso says will tap c.bank swap deals for FX liquidity if needed

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan will ensure liquidity in the yen and in foreign currencies if needed by tapping currency swap lines established among six central banks, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Monday.

He saw no problems currently in market liquidity or in foreign currency funding among Japanese firms, but would continue to monitor the situation, he told reporters after an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso.

Asked about the possibility an emergency policy-setting meeting by the central bank, he said: "No comment." The emergency meeting was called four days after Britain's historic vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)