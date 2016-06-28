FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK company bosses tell senior minister they want political leadership
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

UK company bosses tell senior minister they want political leadership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s company bosses have told the business minister Sajid Javid they need to see political leadership in the wake of the vote to leave the European Union, Javid said on Tuesday.

Javid had met leaders of business organisations and firms to reassure them after Britain’s shock vote last week to leave the EU, and said at a news conference that his department would work to negotiate new trade deals.

He also told company bosses that Britain’s access to the EU single market may not take the same form as other non-EU countries. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

