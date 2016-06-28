UK company bosses tell senior minister they want political leadership

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s company bosses have told the business minister Sajid Javid they need to see political leadership in the wake of the vote to leave the European Union, Javid said on Tuesday.

Javid had met leaders of business organisations and firms to reassure them after Britain’s shock vote last week to leave the EU, and said at a news conference that his department would work to negotiate new trade deals.

He also told company bosses that Britain’s access to the EU single market may not take the same form as other non-EU countries. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)