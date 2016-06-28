Huawei 1.3 bln stg investment in UK to go ahead despite Brexit vote -Javid

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Chinese technology company Huawei told the British government on Tuesday that its planned investment in the country would go ahead despite it voting to leave the European Union, business minister Sajid Javid said.

“Investors have reaffirmed their commitment to the UK. For example just today Huawei confirmed to the government that its planned 1.3 billion pound ($1.73 billion) investment in the UK will go ahead as planned,” Javid told a news conference. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)