FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Britain's business minister calls for corporate, personal tax cuts-FT
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Britain's business minister calls for corporate, personal tax cuts-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's business minister Sajid Javid said the government should introduce a raft of corporate and personal tax cuts to soften the blow from an expected slowdown in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Javid told the Financial Times newspaper the government needed to switch its focus from reducing the deficit to stimulating economic growth.

Finance minister George Osborne last week dropped his policy of turning Britain's budget deficit into a surplus by 2020 and Javid said on Wednesday that it was now hard to predict what would happen to the deficit.

Javid said he did not think it could be brought down to zero by 2020.

"Does it mean 3 per cent becomes 4 per cent or 5 per cent? I don't think anyone can say at this point." (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.