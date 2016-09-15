FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
John Lewis expects no Brexit sales hit in 2016, limited inflation
September 15, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

John Lewis expects no Brexit sales hit in 2016, limited inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Retailer John Lewis does not expect Britain's vote to leave the European Union to impact its sales in the second half of the year, predicting that the weaker pound could lead to limited price increases by the middle of next year.

John Lewis Chairman Charlie Mayfield told a conference call for journalists he did not see any hit to sales in the group's second half that started on Aug. 1 after it reported first-half sales rose 3.1 percent.

Andy Street, managing director of the group's department stores, said he expects higher input prices from next year due to the fall in sterling, meaning there could be price increases by the middle of 2017, although he expects retailers to absorb most of the inflation.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
