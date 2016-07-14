FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Johnson says Britain can have greater Europe role post-Brexit
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Johnson says Britain can have greater Europe role post-Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background)

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain could play an even greater role in Europe despite voting to leave the European Union, a view he said was shared by the United States.

“There’s a massive difference between leaving the EU and our relations with Europe, which if anything I think are going to be intensified,” Johnson, who was appointed to his post on Wednesday, told reporters.

“I was very pleased to receive a phone call from Secretary (John) Kerry of the United States who totally agreed with that analysis. His view was that post-Brexit and after the negotiations, what he really wants to see ... is more Britain abroad, a greater global profile.”

Johnson, a leading figure in the campaign for Brexit, has a history of using undiplomatic language about international figures including U.S. President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, whom he once likened to “a sadistic nurse in a mental hospital”.

His appointment was met with dismay across Europe’s political class, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault accusing him of lying during the EU referendum campaign.

“The French foreign minister has sent me a charming letter just a couple of hours ago saying how much he looked forward to working together and to deepening Anglo-French cooperation,” Johnson said.

“After a vote like the referendum result on June 23, it is inevitable there is going to be a certain amount of plaster coming off the ceiling in the chancelleries of Europe. It wasn’t the result that they were expecting. Clearly they are making their views known in a frank and free way.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton and Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.