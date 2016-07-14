FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

UK's Johnson says Britain could have greater Europe role post-Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday that although Britain had voted to leave the European Union it could play an even greater role in Europe, a view he said was shared by the United States.

“There’s a massive difference between leaving the EU and our relations with Europe which if anything I think are going to be intensified,” Johnson, who was appointed to his post on Wednesday, told reporters.

“I was very pleased to receive a phone call from Secretary (John) Kerry of the United States who totally agreed with that analysis. His view was that post-Brexit and after the negotiations what he really wants to see ... was more Britain abroad, a greater global profile.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)

