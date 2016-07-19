UK's Johnson says immigration control will be possible outside the EU

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it will be possible to control immigration once Britain has completed the process of leaving the EU.

“What is certainly possible post-leaving the EU, and once we end our obligations under uncontrolled free movement, it will be possible to have a system of control,” he told reporters.

“You can’t do that immediately, clearly, because we are still in the EU,” he added.

The desire to control immigration is widely believed to have been a major factor behind the vote by a majority of Britons to leave the EU in a referendum last month. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Douglas Busvine)