Foreign exchange markets functioning 'pretty well' -JPMorgan executive

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange markets are functioning "pretty well" following the initial shock of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a senior JPMorgan Chase & Co executive said on Friday.

"Considering the circumstances, it is going relatively smoothly," Daniel Pinto, chief executive of JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank, said in an interview with Reuters.

Sterling sank as much as 10 percent in value to its lowest since before the 1985 Plaza Accord.

JPMorgan is the world's biggest dealer in fixed income, currencies and commodities, according to research firm Coalition.

The bank handled about $60 billion of foreign exchange in all currencies, four times the usual volume, on its electronic systems in Asia "without having to stop," Pinto said.

At first, liquidity in Asia was about half as much as normal, with big gaps between prices for trades, he said. "Now they are functioning more normally in London and New York."

With changes in regulations on big banks since the financial crisis, Pinto and other industry executives have said there is generally less liquidity in markets.

"When you have events now you are going to have very volatile markets that function with gaps," Pinto said. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)