Britain's 'In' campaign has highest lead since January - JPMorgan poll analysis
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 25, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Britain's 'In' campaign has highest lead since January - JPMorgan poll analysis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - JPMorgan said the campaign to keep Britain in the European Union had a 7.6 percentage point lead, the highest since January, when recent opinion polls were filtered to remove methodological and statistical effects.

“Fitting a statistical filter to the weekly data to try to screen out the noise points to a 7.6- point lead for ‘remain’ based on the data in hand, the largest lead since late January,” JPMorgan said in a note to clients.

A Survation telephone poll published on Wednesday showed 44 percent of respondents would vote to stay in the EU at the June 23 referendum compared with 38 percent who would seek to leave while two other polls showed British voters were evenly split over membership. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

