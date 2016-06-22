FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No changes to Britain's February EU deal -Juncker
June 22, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

No changes to Britain's February EU deal -Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday that there would be no changes to a package of measures that EU governments agreed with Britain in February aimed at keeping London in the 28-nation bloc.

"British policymakers and British voters have to know that there will be no kind of renegotiation," Juncker said of the deal on Feb. 20 that gave Britain an explicit exemption from the founding goal of "ever closer union", offered concessions on the welfare rights of migrant workers and safeguards for the City of London financial centre.

"We have concluded a deal with the prime minister. He got the maximum he could receive and we gave the maximum we could give. So there will be no renegotiation, not on the agreement we found in February, nor as far as any kind of treaty negotiations are concerned," Juncker said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Paul Taylor)

