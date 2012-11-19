FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Britain "sleepwalking to EU exit" warns Labour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband vowed on Monday he would not let Britain sleepwalk towards exit from the European Union.

“Increasingly we see euroscepticism on the rise among the British public - we see cabinet ministers in this government openly calling for Britain to leave,” Miliband told a meeting of business leaders.

“We see our partners in Europe deeply concerned because they think Britain is heading for the departure lounge.”

He added: ”For those of us like me, who care passionately about our place in European Union, we cannot remain silent.

“I will not let Britain sleepwalk towards exit from the European Union.”

