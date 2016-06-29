FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK lawmaker to challenge Labour leader Corbyn, BBC says
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 29, 2016 / 6:50 PM / in a year

UK lawmaker to challenge Labour leader Corbyn, BBC says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - A lawmaker from Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Angela Eagle, will announce on Thursday that she plans to make a bid for the leadership of the party, amid a broad revolt against Jeremy Corbyn, its current leader, BBC television reported on Wednesday.

Eagle quit as Labour’s top business official on Tuesday, one of more than 20 people to resign from Corbyn’s policy team.

Many Labour lawmakers are angry at Corbyn for what they see as his lacklustre performance in Britain’s European Union referendum campaign, which ended with Britons voting last week to leave the EU. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.