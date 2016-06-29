UK lawmaker to challenge Labour leader Corbyn, BBC says

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - A lawmaker from Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Angela Eagle, will announce on Thursday that she plans to make a bid for the leadership of the party, amid a broad revolt against Jeremy Corbyn, its current leader, BBC television reported on Wednesday.

Eagle quit as Labour’s top business official on Tuesday, one of more than 20 people to resign from Corbyn’s policy team.

Many Labour lawmakers are angry at Corbyn for what they see as his lacklustre performance in Britain’s European Union referendum campaign, which ended with Britons voting last week to leave the EU. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Larry King)