UK's Labour has 'bottom line' for supporting Brexit vote -Corbyn

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party has said his party will try to block the start of divorce talks with the European Union if the government does not guarantee access to the EU's single market, a newspaper reported.

Jeremy Corbyn told the Sunday Mirror he would also demand the continued protection of workers' rights, guarantees on safeguards for consumers and the environment and pledges that Britain would make up any shortfall in EU capital investment after Britain leaves the EU as Labour's "Brexit bottom line."

England's High Court dealt Prime Minister Theresa May a setback on Thursday when it ruled that the decision to begin formal talks about leaving the EU needed to be approved by parliament.

The government has said it will appeal the decision but should it have to hold the vote, the ruling Conservative Party may struggle to get the majority it needs because some of its own members have concerns about the terms of Brexit.

"We are not challenging the referendum. We are not calling for a second referendum," Corbyn told the Sunday Mirror. "We're calling for market access for British industry to Europe."

May told other EU leaders on Friday she believed the court ruling would be overturned and said she would stick to her timetable of starting the Brexit negotiations before the end of March.

The Labour Party supported the "Remain" campaign ahead of the June 23 referendum. (Editing by Grant McCool)