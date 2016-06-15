FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's opposition Labour say would oppose emergency budget post-Brexit
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

UK's opposition Labour say would oppose emergency budget post-Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The opposition Labour Party would oppose an emergency budget the government has said would be needed if Britain votes to leave the European Union on June 23, its leader said on Wednesday.

Finance minister George Osborne said he would respond to a Brexit vote by introducing an emergency budget with tax rises and spending cuts worth 30 billion pounds ($42 billion), something 57 of his own Conservative lawmakers said they would block.

“We would oppose any post-Brexit austerity budget just as we have opposed the austerity budget put forward by this government,” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told parliament.

Cameron said no one wanted to hold an emergency budget but there would be holes in the public finances that would need to be addressed if Britain voted to leave the bloc.

$1 = 0.7052 pounds Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

