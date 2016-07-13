FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BREXIT WATCH-Latest developments in aftermath of Brexit vote
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

BREXIT WATCH-Latest developments in aftermath of Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Graphic on Brexit impact here

    LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's June 23 referendum
decision to leave the European Union has had far-reaching
consequences for the world's economy, businesses, investors and
politics. Following are the main developments:
    
  TODAY  
David Cameron took final questions in parliament before going to
see Queen Elizabeth to formally resign as prime minister. Lots
of joking and smiles, but some serious discussion. Cameron says
wants EU citizens in Britain to be able to stay and that the
only reason he can see why they couldn't would be if EU does not
guarantee rights for Britons there.
     
Theresa May will follow Cameron to see the queen and be made
prime minister. She is expected to start naming her cabinet soon
afterwards.
    
A lot of attention will be on the balance of "Remain" and
"Leave" ministers, but the Guardian newspaper also says May
wants more women in her cabinet in senior positions, which may
threaten the chances of some of Cameron's old guard. 

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has again called on Britain and
the EU to show flexibility in their Brexit negotiations.
Washington did not want Britain to leave and now wants to be
sure that its allies don't get into a debilitating struggle.
 
Twitter flurry breaks out as John McDonnell, shadow finance
minister for Britain's opposition Labour Party, filmed using
F-word to describe "useless" people challenging his boss, Jeremy
Corbyn.
   
Bankers at a meeting in London say Philip Hammond, seen in line
to be next British finance minister, told everyone he would
fight for continued access in EU's single market for Britain's
dominant financial services industry. A key issue, tied to
freedom of movement and of quite some interest to rivals like
Paris and Frankfurt.
 
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has learnt he faces more than
one challenger for his job as head of the Labour Party with an
announcement from MP Owen Smith. Smith, Corbyn's former work and
pensions policy chief, will vie with Angela Eagle, a former
minister under then-prime minister Gordon Brown.
       
Labour's ruling council said on Tuesday that Corbyn must be
allowed on the ballot to face his challengers. The vote will be
taken by grassroots members, many of whom are believed to favour
Corbyn, who has lost support among fellow Labour members of
Parliament. The fear among some is that this will split the
Labour Party.
             
    IMPORTANT DATES AHEAD: 
    - July 14: First Bank of England policy meeting after vote
    - July 21: European Central Bank policy meeting
    - Aug. 4: Bank of England policy meeting, economic forecasts
    - Sept. 16: Informal EU summit in Bratislava
    - Sept. 25-28: UK Labour Party conference
    - October TBA: Italian constitutional reform referendum
    - Oct. 2: Re-run of Austrian presidential election
    - Oct. 2-5: UK Conservative Party conference
    - Oct. 13-15: Scottish National Party conference
    - Oct. 20-21: Formal EU summit in Brussels
    

    PREVIOUS
- July 12
British Prime Minister David Cameron holds his last cabinet
meeting before handing over on Wednesday to successor Theresa
May    
 
Labour Party rules Jeremy Corbyn has right to stand again for
leadership, setting up a struggle between the socialist's
supporters in the country and party lawmakers who want to oust
him. 
    
Germany calls for new British prime minister May to clarify what
she plans regarding leaving EU; May ally says "when we're ready"
 
    
U.S treasury chief calls on Britain and EU to be flexible
 
    
British parliament agreed to debate petition calling for second
EU referendum 
   
IMF see little to no impact on U.S. economy from Britain's
Brexit but a U.S. business group nonetheless calls for a slow
Brexit  
    
BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, says Britain will
enter recession over coming year and lower growth than projected
over next five years  

- July 11
May clear to replace Cameron as pro-Brexit rival quits UK PM
race     
      
UK lawmaker Eagle launches challenge to Corbyn to lead Labour
Party 

Germany's Merkel says talks with Britain on EU exit won't be
easy 
  
France's Hollande launches EU tour to promote bloc after Brexit
vote      
  
Pentagon's chief arms buyer says Brexit should not fundamentally
alter US-UK ties 
    
Article 50 does not require parliamentary approval-UK minister
 

Cameron says UK must stay close to the EU after Brexit
 
    
EU vote hits households and business morale, London hurt most,
various surveys show 
   
Brexit vote was advisory so UK parliament must decide, lawyers
tell prime minister 
    
British PM candidate Leadsom apologies to rival over motherhood
row 

Hungary's Orban says euro, EU single market at risk 
   
UK's finance minister urges U.S. investors to stick with Britain
outside EU 
   
 
     REGULAR ITEMS:
    - Global Markets 
    - Currency reports  
    - Brexit Factbox: [nL8N19T1LJ

 (Written and compiled by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Catherine
Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
