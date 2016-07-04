FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Candidate for British PM Leadsom says Brexit talks should be short
#Market News
July 4, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Candidate for British PM Leadsom says Brexit talks should be short

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Talks over Britain's departure from the EU should be as short as possible to avoid prolonged uncertainty, prime ministerial candidate Andrea Leadsom said on Monday as she launched her leadership bid.

Leadsom, second-favourite in the race to succeed David Cameron, was a leading figure in the campaign to leave the EU. Her position differs from favourite Theresa May, who backed the "Remain" campaign and believes Article 50, which starts the formal process of EU withdrawal, might not be invoked until next year.

"I intend to keep the negotiations as short as possible," she told reporters. "Neither we, nor our European friends, need prolonged uncertainty and not everything needs to be negotiated before Article 50 is triggered, and the exit process is concluded." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

