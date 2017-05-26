FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Britain's Legal & General to move some operations to Ireland post-Brexit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 3 months ago

Britain's Legal & General to move some operations to Ireland post-Brexit

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General will move some of its investment management operations to Ireland as part of its strategy to ensure it can continue to serve its customers after Brexit, it said on Friday.

In a win for Dublin's campaign to attract firms in the wake of Brexit, L&G's asset management division, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), will move the operations subject to regulatory approval.

It said it foresaw no impact on operations and staff in other LGIM locations. LGIM is one of the biggest investors in the UK stock market.

"This is yet another very important signal to the market that financial services companies can come to Ireland quickly and service their European customers, with minimum disruption to their business," Martin Shanahan, the head of the Irish state agency that attracts foreign investment, said in a statement.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.