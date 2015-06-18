FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Brexit' could be UK's own Waterloo, France's Le Monde says
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 18, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

'Brexit' could be UK's own Waterloo, France's Le Monde says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - A British exit from the European Union would mark a defeat for Britain comparable to that of Napoleon Bonaparte at the battle of Waterloo, Le Monde, France’s newspaper of record, said in an unprecedented English-language editorial on Thursday.

Le Monde said France and Britain, which is celebrating the 200th anniversary of the French emperor’s defeat by European armies in 1815, are missing one spectacular achievement of Waterloo: two centuries of Anglo-French peace.

“Never again have we been at war with each other, except on rugby fields,” Le Monde said in its leader.

“The country which cornered Napoleon cannot succumb to Nigel Farage. Today, we solemnly say to our friends across the Channel : beware, Brexit could be your Waterloo !”

Under pressure from Farage, leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party, and from eurosceptic members of his own ruling Conservative Party, British Prime Minister David Cameron has agreed to hold an in-out referendum on Europe by 2017 after trying to renegotiate some terms of Britain’s membership.

Le Monde said it was conveying its message in English to make sure it was heard across the Channel.

The read the full article in English, click here: here (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.