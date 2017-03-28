British PM May signs Brexit letter to EU - photograph

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May signed a letter on Tuesday to European Council President Donald Tusk notifying the European Union of Britain's intention to leave the bloc, a photograph seen by Reuters showed.

The letter is due to be delivered by hand to Tusk in Brussels on Wednesday by Tim Barrow, Britain's permanent representative to the EU. May will also notify parliament about the letter. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Dylan Martinez; Editing by Louise Ireland)