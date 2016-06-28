FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK lenders show record demand for central bank funds - BoE
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

UK lenders show record demand for central bank funds - BoE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - British lenders submitted a record volume of bids for Bank of England funds at an auction for six-month finance on Tuesday, the first held by the central bank since the country voted to leave the European Union last week.

Banks bid for 6.330 billion pounds ($8.43 billion) of funds, the highest volume since the repo operations adopted their current format in February 2014, but the central bank only filled 3.072 billion pounds worth of requests, lower than at a repo in early June.

Unusually most of the bids were secured against the lowest tier of collateral, and the central bank rejected those which did not offer to pay at least 20 basis points more than its 0.5 percent Bank Rate. ($1 = 0.7506 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
