Lloyds CEO reassures staff on bank's strategy, strength after Brexit vote

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive Antonio Horta Osorio wrote to the bank’s 75,000-strong workforce on Tuesday to give reassurances on strategy and group strength in the face of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, a memo seen by Reuters showed.

Britain’s biggest mortgage lender saw its shares tumble in the two days following the referendum result but Horta-Osorio said Lloyds had “robust plans in place for either outcome” and its strategy would remain unchanged.

“We did what we do best on Friday,” Horta Osorio said in the memo. “... and I have been immensely proud of everyone who ensured that they were delivered smoothly on the news of the announcement, and since.”

Horta Osorio, who has led the bank since March 2011, said the bank’s low-risk lending approach and historic brands had put the bank in a position of strength “to weather turbulence in our sector and the wider market”.

Lloyds shares, which have fallen more than 25 percent since the beginning of the year, rallied almost 6 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Andrew MacAskill)