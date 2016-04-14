Lloyds says a British vote to leave EU likely to cause economic uncertainty

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - The board of Lloyds Banking Group says a British vote to leave the European Union would likely cause economic uncertainty and potential volatility.

Britain’s largest mortgage lender, one of Europe’s biggest banks, said the longer term economic impact of a Brexit vote was “unclear” because there was no certainty over how the UK’s position outside the EU would evolve were it to leave.

“The Board is mindful that the future of the UK’s relationship with the EU is a matter for the UK electorate, and that for many the debate is about more than just economics,” the bank’s board said in a statement following a meeting to discuss the referendum on June 23.

“Lloyds Banking Group will maintain its focus on being the best bank for customers and shareholders, and will continue to support its customers, irrespective of the referendum outcome.” (Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)