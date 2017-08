LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - The chairman of Lloyd's of London, John Nelson, is to meet with the government to discuss the implementation of contingency plans around Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

He will attend the British Prime Minister's Business Advisory Group on June 30 and also meet with business secretary Sajid Javid next week, Lloyd's said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn; editing by Huw Jones)