FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Lloyd's of London would move some business to EU without single market access-chairman
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Lloyd's of London would move some business to EU without single market access-chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London will transfer some business to the European Union if Britain doesn't get single market access after it leaves the bloc, the insurance market's chairman said on Monday.

"If we do not get access to the EU single market, what will happen is that business will be written by us and others onshore in the EU," John Nelson told the BBC Today programme.

"If we do not see a clear direction of travel, we will have to invoke our contingency plans," he added.

"That would mean moving business, or business leaving London, more quickly than say the renegotiation timetable. So therefore clarity is important, clarity fairly soon."

Lloyd's is the world's leading market for specialist insurance and reinsurance. Some UK-based insurers have already said they were looking to set up regulated subsidiaries in the EU following the referendum vote.

Nelson said around 11 percent of the market's 25 billion pounds ($33.33 billion) in gross written premiums last year came from the European single market. ($1 = 0.7502 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.