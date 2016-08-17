FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Lookers says Brexit vote has not had significant impact on car sales
August 17, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Lookers says Brexit vote has not had significant impact on car sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first name of chairman)

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Lookers, which operates around 150 dealerships in Britain and Ireland, said on Wednesday the vote to leave the European Union has not had any major impact on sales of new and used cars.

The firm, which posted a 17 percent increase in first-half pretax profit to 46.7 million pounds ($61 million), said the June 23 referendum had created uncertainty in Britain but there had been little impact on demand.

"We have not noticed any significant difference in terms of customer behaviour so far, particularly in respect of orders for new and used cars," Chairman Phil White said.

Industry data shows British new car registrations rose 0.06 percent year-on-year in July but that an increase in business demand for fleet vehicles compensated for a 6 percent drop in demand from members of the public. ($1 = 0.7670 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Paul Sandle)

