German regulators grow sceptical on Deutsche Boerse-LSE -sources

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - German regulators are increasingly sceptical about London as the headquarters location for a merged entity of Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange Group following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, two German regulatory sources told Reuters on Friday.

"There is rising irritation and increasing concern that London as a base poses a problem," one of the sources said.

The exchange regulator in the German state of Hesse, where Deutsche Boerse is based, declined comment. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)