Brexit could have domino effect in Eastern Europe - Luxembourg's Asselborn

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - A British exit from the European Union could trigger similar moves by other member states in Eastern Europe, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said in a German newspaper interview published on Sunday.

"It cannot be ruled out that Brexit leads to a domino effect in Eastern Europe," Asselborn told Tagesspiegel am Sonntag.

He said it was a "historic mistake" from Cameron to even think about calling a referendum about Britain's membership in the European Union.

Even if Britain should decide to stay in the EU at the June 23 referendum, "this would not solve the problem that results from the negative attitude of the British towards the European Union", Asselborn said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrew Heavens)