a year ago
TABLE-British M&A chilled since Brexit, data shows
Boxing
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
U.S.
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Politics
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
#Funds News
September 13, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

TABLE-British M&A chilled since Brexit, data shows

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows M&A
data for the UK since the June 23 EU referendum. The data was
compiled by Thomson Reuters.
    For a story on the data, click on 
 
 UK Involvement M&A
 Date            Value     Number of
                 ($mil)      Deals 
 6/23/1996 -     29,088.6         811
 9/12/1996                 
 6/23/1997 -     46,264.9       1,043
 9/12/1997                 
 6/23/1998 -    115,835.9         981
 9/12/1998                 
 6/23/1999 -    122,863.0       1,104
 9/12/1999                 
 6/23/2000 -    120,980.1       1,385
 9/12/2000                 
 6/23/2001 -     40,721.9         957
 9/12/2001                 
 6/23/2002 -     48,211.6         833
 9/12/2002                 
 6/23/2003 -     35,826.1         968
 9/12/2003                 
 6/23/2004 -     92,344.1         932
 9/12/2004                 
 6/23/2005 -     98,586.3       1,061
 9/12/2005                 
 6/23/2006 -     78,670.9       1,133
 9/12/2006                 
 6/23/2007 -    169,294.3       1,390
 9/12/2007                 
 6/23/2008 -     89,570.0         946
 9/12/2008                 
 6/23/2009 -     52,305.4         777
 9/12/2009                 
 6/23/2010 -    109,645.3         887
 9/12/2010                 
 6/23/2011 -     91,383.4         929
 9/12/2011                 
 6/23/2012 -     67,195.6         859
 9/12/2012                 
 6/23/2013 -    191,847.5         864
 9/12/2013                 
 6/23/2014 -     86,884.3         992
 9/12/2014                 
 6/23/2015 -    125,223.6       1,060
 9/12/2015                 
 6/23/2016 -     87,430.6         707
 9/12/2016                 
   
 UK Target M&A
 Date            Value     Number of
                 ($mil)      Deals 
 6/23/1996 -     19,576.6         540
 9/12/1996                 
 6/23/1997 -     29,546.5         713
 9/12/1997                 
 6/23/1998 -     44,915.1         666
 9/12/1998                 
 6/23/1999 -     90,026.6         748
 9/12/1999                 
 6/23/2000 -     46,896.8         915
 9/12/2000                 
 6/23/2001 -     19,504.7         611
 9/12/2001                 
 6/23/2002 -     33,476.1         541
 9/12/2002                 
 6/23/2003 -     19,951.7         681
 9/12/2003                 
 6/23/2004 -     60,792.4         591
 9/12/2004                 
 6/23/2005 -     53,017.1         659
 9/12/2005                 
 6/23/2006 -     46,352.0         693
 9/12/2006                 
 6/23/2007 -     66,999.8         833
 9/12/2007                 
 6/23/2008 -     56,748.3         525
 9/12/2008                 
 6/23/2009 -     35,622.6         482
 9/12/2009                 
 6/23/2010 -     47,907.7         542
 9/12/2010                 
 6/23/2011 -     37,954.2         566
 9/12/2011                 
 6/23/2012 -     31,318.0         558
 9/12/2012                 
 6/23/2013 -     29,460.9         546
 9/12/2013                 
 6/23/2014 -     37,581.1         622
 9/12/2014                 
 6/23/2015 -     45,646.8         622
 9/12/2015                 
 6/23/2016 -     45,773.4         420
 9/12/2016                 
 
        
 Financial Advisor       Value    Rank
                         ($mil)   
 Goldman Sachs & Co     49,602.8     1
 Lazard                 36,452.3     2
 UBS                    31,175.2     3
 Mizuho Financial       30,750.7    4*
 Group                            
 The Raine Group LLC    30,750.7    4*
 Robey Warshaw LLP      30,750.7    4*
 JP Morgan              13,945.3     7
 Citi                    9,549.4     8
 Numis                   9,273.6     9
 Bank of America         7,800.9    10
 Merrill Lynch                    
 Barclays                6,924.1    11
 Rothschild & Co         6,122.1    12
 RBC Capital Markets     5,900.8    13
 Evercore Partners       5,431.6    14
 Greenhill & Co, LLC     3,150.0    15
 Nomura                  2,723.9    16
 Jefferies LLC           2,092.3    17
 Natixis                 2,045.3    18
 Centerview Partners     1,500.0    19
 LLC                              
 Union Square Advisors   1,329.2    20
 LLC                              
 Morgan Stanley          1,008.7    21
 Credit Suisse             970.7    22
 Qatalyst Partners         900.0    23
 Peel Hunt LLP             741.6    24
 TAP Advisors LLC          690.0    25
 Source: Thomson Reuters data
    

 (Compiled by Thomson Reuters and Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by
Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
