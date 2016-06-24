FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia says it doesn't expect major economic impact from Brexit
June 24, 2016 / 10:29 AM / a year ago

Malaysia says it doesn't expect major economic impact from Brexit

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak addresses the nation in a National Day message in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur August 30, 2015.Edgar Su/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Friday he did not expect a major impact on the Malaysian economy from Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

Najib said Malaysia's economic exposure to Britain only accounted for about one percent of its total trade.

"We should increase this, and there may be an opportunity to do so now if the U.K. reaches out to strategically important nations beyond the EU," he said, adding that he was sad to see Prime Minister David Cameron step down.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Nick Macfie

