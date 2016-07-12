UPDATE 2-Sterling rebounds strongly as investors cheer May appointment

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Sterling rebounded strongly on Tuesday and was on track for its biggest one-day gain against the yen in over three years, with the anointing of interior minister Theresa May as British prime minister helping investors regain some risk appetite across markets.

Following rival Andrea Leadsom's withdrawal from the race on Monday, May was left as the only candidate to be leader and will take over on Wednesday. She has said she plans to set up a new government department to lead the process of withdrawing the country from the European Union.

The 1.9 percent rise for sterling to a one-week high of $1.3246 put it on track for its biggest daily gain since Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union drove it to 31-year lows.

Against the safe-haven Japanese yen, against which the pound had tumbled almost 12 percent on the day after the vote for Brexit, the currency surged almost 4 percent to 138.66 yen . That put it on track for its best daily gains since April 2013.

"We've got a typical pattern of risk-on across markets, with European equities higher and credit tighter ... and that's filtering through into funding currencies (like the yen) underperforming and risk-on currencies like sterling outperforming," said BNP Paribas FX strategist Sam Lynton-Brown.

The pound also strengthened 1.7 percent to 83.64 pence per euro, a one-week high, extending gains made on Monday.

This week's main economic event is a Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday which many analysts and investors expect will yield a cut in interest rates to shield the economy from the immediate shock of the Brexit vote.

The pound extended its gains on Tuesday as BoE Governor Mark Carney, two days before the rate decision, told a parliamentary committee that he wanted to make it as clear as possible to households and firms that credit was available.

"We expect the BoE to deliver at least a 0.25 percentage point reduction in their key policy rate at this week's meeting and to signal that more easing is likely when they meet again in August," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London.

"The weak performance of the UK economy and expectations of looser monetary policy from the BoE should keep the pound under downward pressure in the coming months."

Officials from the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, said on Tuesday Britain would fall into recession over the coming year and growth in each of the next five years would be at least 0.5 percentage points lower as a result of Brexit.

"Recession is now our base case," the company's chief investment strategist, Richard Turnill, said. "There's likely to be a significant reduction of investment in the UK."

He expected sterling to fall further as the BoE cuts interest rates to zero and expands its bond-buying programme, but not as far as parity with the dollar.

The pound hit a 31-year low of $1.2798 a week ago. (Additional reporting by John Geddie and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Janet Lawrence)