FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England says would focus first on markets and economy if UK left EU
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2016 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of England says would focus first on markets and economy if UK left EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s first priority if Britain votes to leave the European Union would be to keep financial markets stable and deal with the fallout on the wider economy, BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

Asked at a parliamentary hearing if the BoE was asking banks to undertake contingency planning for a possible “Brexit”, Bailey said he had asked lenders about their exposure to sterling risk options.

Bailey said that since Christmas there has been “quite marked changes” in the pricing of the options.

Options market pricing last month showed a jump in the cost of hedging against volatility between six and nine months ahead -- a period many expect to cover the vote.

Beyond the immediate fallout on markets and economy, Bailey said it was not clear what the impact of Brexit would be as much would hinge on Britain’s new trading terms with the bloc.

“That has a very big bearing ... on the framework of supervision, on what happens next,” Bailey said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.