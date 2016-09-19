FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Britain's May to meet Goldman, Amazon, IBM to discuss post-Brexit investment
#Funds News
September 19, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Britain's May to meet Goldman, Amazon, IBM to discuss post-Brexit investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet business chiefs from firms including Goldman Sachs , IBM and Amazon later on Monday in an attempt to reassure investors after Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union.

May wants to encourage trade and investment between the United States and Britain, a spokeswoman for May said.

Also at the meeting in New York will be chiefs from AECOM , Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Merck & Co, Sony Pictures and United Technologies Corp , the spokeswoman said.

Representatives from Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters, will also attend the meeting, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

