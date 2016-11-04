FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
British PM May confident of winning appeal over Brexit trigger - spokesman
November 4, 2016

British PM May confident of winning appeal over Brexit trigger - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is confident of winning an appeal to overturn a court decision that the government must get parliamentary approval to trigger the formal divorce process from the European Union, her spokesman said on Friday.

In two telephone calls to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commision President Jean-Claude Juncker, May also reiterated that her timetable for triggering Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty had not changed. She has said she will invoke the procedure by the end of March.

"Our focus is on going to the Supreme Court, presenting our case there and winning that case, and we are confident that in doing so we will be able to meet the timetable we have already set out," her spokesman told reporters.

He said she would convey a similar message in expected phone calls with French President Francois Hollande and European Council President Donald Tusk later on Friday. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
