a year ago
June 30, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

Britain's Daily Mail newspapers back Theresa May to succeed Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's right-leaning Daily Mail newspaper endorsed Theresa May to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron, an emailed copy of the paper's front page showed on Thursday.

"A party in flames and why it must be Theresa," read a headline on the copy of the front page.

Earlier, May had launched her bid to replace Cameron, who resigned in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, with a vow to honour the outcome of that vote and lead the country out of the bloc.

May is the bookmakers' favourite to win the leadership contest.

The Daily Mail, owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust , is Britain's second biggest-selling newspaper with a daily circulation of about 1.5 million in April. (Reporting by William James)

