UPDATE 1-Britain's Daily Mail newspaper backs Theresa May to succeed Cameron
June 30, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Britain's Daily Mail newspaper backs Theresa May to succeed Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote from editorial)

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's right-leaning Daily Mail newspaper endorsed Home Secretary Theresa May to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron in an editorial posted online on Thursday, saying she could heal divisions exposed by the country's vote to leave the European Union.

"The Mail believes only Mrs May has the right qualities, the stature and experience to unite both her party and the country - and possibly usher in a new, cleaner, more honest kind of politics," the commentary said.

Earlier, May launched her bid to replace Cameron, who resigned in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, with a vow to honour the outcome of that vote and lead the country out of the bloc.

May is the bookmakers' favourite to win the leadership contest.

The Daily Mail, owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust , is Britain's second biggest-selling newspaper with a daily circulation of about 1.5 million in April. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
