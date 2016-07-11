Britain's May says to narrow pay gap if appointed PM

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 11 (Reuters) - Interior minister Theresa May pledged on Monday to pursue measures to narrow the pay gap between bosses and workers if elected Britain's prime minister next month, promising a fairer society where the economy works for all.

May, one of two women candidates to replace David Cameron who stepped down after Britons rejected his arguments and voted the leave the EU, took aim at the centre-ground as she outlined the policies she would pursue if elected.

"In the coming weeks I will set out (how) to take our economy through this period of uncertainty, to get the economy growing strongly across all parts, to deal with Britain's long-standing productivity problem, to create more well-paid jobs, to negotiate the best terms for Britain's departure from the EU and to forge a new role for ourselves in the world," she told supporters and journalists at her official campaign launch. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Stephen Addison)