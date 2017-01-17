FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vote in UK parliament on Brexit deal will be binding- PM May spokeswoman
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 4:45 PM / in 9 months

Vote in UK parliament on Brexit deal will be binding- PM May spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A vote in parliament over Britain’s final Brexit deal will be binding, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday, but she stressed that the country would be withdrawing from the European Union regardless of the outcome.

“You can regard it as binding,” the spokeswoman said when asked about the vote announced earlier in the day by May, which will come at the end of a negotiating period with the EU.

Asked what a ‘No’ vote by lawmakers would mean she said “We will be leaving the EU.”

Asked whether a ‘No’ vote would mean Britain would then be relying upon World Trade Organisation terms, she said “Either way, we will very clearly be leaving the EU.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.