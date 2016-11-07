FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UK government focused on winning court appeal - spokesman for PM May
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 10 months ago

UK government focused on winning court appeal - spokesman for PM May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The British government is focused on winning an appeal at the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that it should get approval from parliament to trigger Article 50, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Asked about reports that the government was preparing a new bill in case it failed to win the appeal, the spokesman said: "I'm not going to be drawn into commenting on the ins and outs of government and the work that's going on in government. What I have been clear about, and the government has been clear about, is that the focus of the work is on this Supreme Court hearing."

He also told reporters that the government was confident that it had "strong legal arguments" to win at the Supreme Court. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.