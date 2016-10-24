FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
May rejects talk of "hard Brexit", says UK's options not binary
October 24, 2016 / 3:46 PM / 10 months ago

May rejects talk of "hard Brexit", says UK's options not binary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday it was not accurate to suggest that Britain was headed for a "hard Brexit" because it does not face a binary choice between curbing immigration and getting a good trade deal with the EU.

When an opposition Labour lawmaker suggested to May she had been "talking up" a so-called hard Brexit, in which Britain leaves the EU's lucrative single market in order to impose controls on immigration, she said: "There is no suggestion of that whatsoever."

"We are going to be ambitious for what we obtain for the United Kingdom and that means a good trade deal as well as control of immigration," she told parliament.

Asked by another lawmaker about a report in the Sunday Times that the government was considering halving the headline rate of corporation tax if the EU refuses to agree a post-Brexit free trade deal, May told him he "shouldn't believe everything he reads in newspapers." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

